Gilgeous-Alexander scores 25 as reigning champion Thunder open playoffs with 119-84 win over Suns

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round
2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400-Practice and Qualifying
What Cup drivers said at Kansas after Tyler Reddick earned fifth win this year for Michael Jordan team

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupkansas_260419.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
nbc_imsa_porschecarerra_260419.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup at Long Beach
nbc_pl_2robbies_260419.jpg
Haaland’s heroics give Man City edge in title race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round
2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400-Practice and Qualifying
What Cup drivers said at Kansas after Tyler Reddick earned fifth win this year for Michael Jordan team

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupkansas_260419.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
nbc_imsa_porschecarerra_260419.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup at Long Beach
nbc_pl_2robbies_260419.jpg
Haaland’s heroics give Man City edge in title race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 25 as reigning champion Thunder open playoffs with 119-84 win over Suns

  • By
  • Associated Press,
  • By
  • Associated Press
  
Published April 19, 2026 06:40 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder began their title defense with a 119-84 rout of the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Sunday.

The reigning league MVP made just 5 of 18 field goals but went 15 of 17 at the foul line before sitting out the fourth quarter.

Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Chet Holmgren added 16 for the top-seeded Thunder, who will host Game 2 on Wednesday.

Devin Booker scored 23 points and Dillon Brooks scored 18 on 6-of-22 shooting for the Suns, who shot 34.9% from the field.

Phoenix broke out to a 5-0 lead as the Thunder started cold following a week off.

Oklahoma City heated up quickly. Brooks was called for a flagrant-one foul in the first quarter for hitting Holmgren in the face. The Thunder went on a 12-2 surge after that to take a 24-14 lead.

In the closing seconds of the quarter, Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams threw a pass about three-quarters of the length of the court. Holmgren caught it with his back to the basket, took one dribble to his right, then turned and drained a 3-pointer as time expired to put Oklahoma City up 35-20.

Oklahoma City extended the advantage to 65-44 at halftime. Holmgren had 16 points and Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 at the break.

Gilgeous-Alexander converted a three-point play to push Oklahoma City’s lead to 90-63 late in the third quarter, and the Thunder took a 97-66 edge into the fourth.

Best of the NBA