Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from WCF Game 4
Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference Finals 2-1, which makes Game 4 critical for San Antonio.
Mathematically, Game 4 is not “must win” for the San Antonio, which trails Oklahoma City 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals. Teams do come back from down 3-1, we saw it twice in the first round of these playoffs. However, realistically, the Spurs can’t go down 3-1 to the Thunder and bounce back to win three straight. Not in this series. Which makes this Game 4 of what has been an intense, physical war between the two best teams in the NBA during the regular season so critical.
Oklahoma City will be without Ajay Mitchell, who strained his calf in the last game, while Jalen Williams is officially questionable but is not expected to play. For the Spurs, the question is whether Victor Wembanyama will get enough help. Both De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper will play for the Spurs, but both have been slowed by injuries.
Game 4 tips off at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
This has been an intense series with high levels of play on both ends of the court. How did we get to this point? Let’s take a look back.
Game 1 was the best game of these playoffs, a double-overtime thriller that the Spurs won because Wembanyama looked like the best player on the planet with 41 points and 24 rebounds, including some epic shots and moments.
Oklahoma City bounced back in Game 2 behind 30 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, but also a big game from Isaiah Hartenstein as a physical defender on Wembanyama, keeping him in relative check. It was enough for a comfortable win.
As the series has gone on, Gilgeous-Alexander has gotten more comfortable against the Spurs’ pressure, and while he hasn’t shot a high percentage, he’s setting up teammates, and the Thunder offense is clicking. Well, not so much their starters in Game 3, the Spurs raced out to a 15-0 lead, but the Thunder walked them down behind 24 points from Jared McCain, who led an OKC bench with 76 points for the game. That gave the Thunder the win and the 2-1 series lead.