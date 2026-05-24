Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from WCF Game 4

Mathematically, Game 4 is not “must win” for the San Antonio, which trails Oklahoma City 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals. Teams do come back from down 3-1, we saw it twice in the first round of these playoffs. However, realistically, the Spurs can’t go down 3-1 to the Thunder and bounce back to win three straight. Not in this series. Which makes this Game 4 of what has been an intense, physical war between the two best teams in the NBA during the regular season so critical.

Oklahoma City will be without Ajay Mitchell, who strained his calf in the last game, while Jalen Williams is officially questionable but is not expected to play. For the Spurs, the question is whether Victor Wembanyama will get enough help. Both De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper will play for the Spurs, but both have been slowed by injuries.

Game 4 tips off at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.