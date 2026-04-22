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Moser scores in OT as Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 2 and tie first-round series
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Blazers dig deep in Game 2 to rally against Spurs
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Henderson after Game 2 win: ‘We were aggressive’

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NBA Playoff Highlights

Trail Blazers rally for 106-103 win over Spurs to even series after Wembanyama exits with injury

  
Published April 21, 2026 11:05 PM

SAN ANTONIO — Scoot Henderson scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of an injury to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, rallying for a 106-103 victory over San Antonio on Tuesday night to even their Western Conference playoff series at one game apiece.

Wembanyama tumbled face-first when he was fouled by Jrue Holiday in the second quarter and his jaw slammed into the floor. He entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, which raises the possibility the versatile 7-foot-4 center could miss multiple games.

The second-seeded Spurs looked like they could win without Wemby, building a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter before their offense stagnated.

Portland held San Antonio without a field goal for the final 3:37 as they closed the game on an 11-2 run. Robert Williams III converted an alley-oop dunk with 12 seconds left for a 104-101 lead after Deni Avdija muscled through the paint and fed him the ball.

Holiday had 16 points and nine assists, Avdija scored 14 and Williams finished with 11.

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 18 points, De’Aaron Fox scored 17 and Devin Vassell had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 3 is Friday at Portland.

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