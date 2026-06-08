Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller among stars at MSG’s ‘Celebrity Row’ for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

For the first time in 27 years, the NBA Finals have returned to Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks bring a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs back home, and the court isn’t the only place where the stars will be shining.

We’ve seen the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, and others make the trip to San Antonio to support the Knicks as they have all season. They are expected to lead a list of celebrities and former players showing their face courtside for Game 3. President Trump is also scheduled to attend Game 3, though he will be watching from a suite.

See below for those who are taking over Madison Square Garden’s “Celebrity Row” for Game 3 of the NBA Finals:

Spike Lee

Spike Lee in the building for Game 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ibAAIC2TGH — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 8, 2026

Patrick Ewing

Spike Lee in the building for Game 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ibAAIC2TGH — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 8, 2026

Draymond Green

Draymond Green is at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/ft9bVICbMM — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 8, 2026

Jeremy Lin

LINSANITY AT THE NBA FINALS.



Jeremy Lin arrives at Madison Square Garden for Game 3! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/vxIrWoClH0 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 8, 2026

Clyde Fraizer