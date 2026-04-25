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NBA Playoff Highlights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42, him plus Thunder depth sparks win over Suns, 3-0 series lead

  
Published April 25, 2026 07:17 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked every bit the reigning and likely future MVP, dropping 42 on the Suns while shooting 15-of-18 from the floor. That’s the most any player has scored so far in the first round of the playoffs.

However, he was not the real difference on Saturday in Phoenix, it was Oklahoma City’s depth. The Thunder bench scored 36 points — and that’s after Ajay Mitchell moved into the starting lineup and scored 15 of his own — while the Suns’ bench had just 12 points. The Suns’ effort is there, their heart is there, but these two teams are in very different places.

The Thunder took Game 3 121-109, and now has a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Suns (the Thunder are now 11-0 in the first round over the past three seasons). Game 4 is Monday night in Phoenix, and you can watch it on Peacock.

Highlights: Thunder roll past Suns behind SGA's 42
The Phoenix Suns could not stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a playoff career-high 42 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Oklahoma City led the entire second half but could never fully pull away from the Suns. Dillon Brooks led Phoenix with 33 points, while Jalen Green added 26. Devin Booker — who had an injury scare with his left ankle in the third quarter and went back to the locker room, only to re-emerge to a huge ovation from the home crowd — finished with 16 points. Booker said postgame he will play in Game 4 and wants the Gilgeous-Alexander defensive assignment.

Alex Caruso had 13 points in this game, while Chet Holmgren had 10 and seven rebounds.

The Thunder were without Jalen Williams, who injured his hamstring in Game 2 and is week-to-week. The Suns were without center Mark Williams (foot) and guard Jordan Goodwin (calf).

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