San Antonio brings the defense, cruises to Game 2 win over Minnesota, 133-95, to even series

While a headline from Game 1 was Victor Wembanyama having a dozen blocks, the Timberwolves were still scoring, with a 51.1% eFG, and they shot 52% in the paint, and they won.

Wednesday night, the Spurs brought the defensive pressure all over the court, not just the blocks (Wemby had two). Because of that, Minnesota shot just 39.8% overall and 40.9% in the paint, plus they turned the ball over 22 times.

It turned Game 2 into a blowout, with the ‘Spurs’ lead never falling below 20 in the third quarter and below 30 in the fourth. San Antonio cruised to a 133-95 win.

The series is now tied 1-1, heading back to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday night.

This was the most lopsided loss in Minnesota postseason history.

While the Spurs’ defense showed up, it was also more aggressive and intentional on offense.

After settling for too many 3-pointers in Game 1, Wembanyama and San Antonio attacked the rim from the start — nine of the Spurs’ first 11 shots were in the paint, including Wemby starting 3-of-3. Stephon Castle was trying to touch the paint every time he touched the ball.

HARPER SLAM.

CASTLE SLAM.



Spurs close out the first half on a 15-3 run and lead by 24 in Game 2! pic.twitter.com/OBr6OnvBug — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2026

Wembanyama finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds, Stephon Castle had 21 points and De’Aaron Fox added 16 points, and none of them played more than 26 minutes thanks to the blowout.

Minnesota was led by four players with 12 points each: Anthony Edwards off the bench, plus Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Terrence Shannon.

This game was decided in the first half — Minnesota scored a season-low 35 first-half points and did it on 29.8% shooting. San Antonio’s defenders were physical, and they were everywhere, also forcing 11 turnovers. It’s not like the Timberwolves just missed their 3-points — although they did that, too, going 2-of-15 from beyond the arc — but they also shot just 8-of-24 (33.3%) in the paint. Anthony Edwards, the spark of Game 1, was 1-of-6 in the first half.

Combine that with Wembanyama, Castle and Fox all finding their groove after a rough Game 1, and it felt over by halftime. If it wasn’t that, the Spurs’ 5-0 run to open the third quarter pretty much sealed it.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch waived the white flag with 10 minutes remaining, when both teams sat their starters and started going deep into their benches.

