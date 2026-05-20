New York comes back from 22 down in fourth to take Game 1 in OT behind 38 from Brunson

This will be remembered as one of the epic comebacks in the storied history of the New York Knicks.

This will also be remembered as one of the epic collapses in a too-long history of collapses by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland took command of Game 1 in the second and third quarters, stretching their lead out to 22 on a James Harden free throw with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter.

From that point on (and including overtime), the Knicks outscored the Cavaliers 44-11, shooting 75% from the floor, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range, and Jalen Brunson scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting — primarily attacking James Harden in isolation — plus had four assists. Meanwhile, Cleveland shot 22.2%, was 2-of-11 from 3, and turned the ball over six times.

BRUNSON SHINED IN NEW YORK'S 22-POINT COMEBACK WIN!



🏀 38 PTS (17 in Q4/OT)

🏀 5 REB

🏀 6 AST

🏀 3 STL



KNICKS TAKE A 1-0 SERIES LEAD IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/e7JFHK20B3 — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2026

“I think the common denominator was us still believing in each other, us still playing, still fighting, just chipping away,” Brunson said in his postgame TNT interview, after admitting he didn’t know what happened in those final seven minutes. “Kept getting stops, kept running, got a couple lucky shots to go in, but we just kept fighting.”

The result was a 115-104 overtime win that changed the entire tenor of this series and put New York up 1-0 at home, with Game 2 on Thursday in Madison Square Garden — which was rockin’ during the comeback.

There were a few things that fueled the turnaround.

• Brunson started getting isolated on Harden and attacking. Cleveland gave up incredibly soft switches to allow Brunson to get the defender he wanted, then didn’t send help during the entire 18-1 run at the start of the comeback that changed the game. Eventually, the Cavs started to blitz and double-team Brunson off that pick, but he made the pass to the open man, the ball found shooters and New York finally started knocking down its 3-pointers.

Knicks erase 22-point deficit to win ECF Game 1 Jalen Brunson leads the New York Knicks in an epic fourth-quarter comeback to steal Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals away from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

• Knicks coach Mike Brown realized Josh Hart was having a rough night and was not a good matchup against the Cavaliers starters (he was -23 for the game), so Brown did what a good coach does in the playoffs: He benched Hart for much of the fourth quarter run. In the playoffs, coaches have to be ruthless, even if it’s a guy like Hart who is the heart and soul of this team. It’s about winning.

• Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson left Harden in for the entire end of the game. Not only was he getting torched on defense, but Harden also shot 1-of-5 in that final stretch of the game, including missing all three attempts from beyond the arc.

• Cleveland went away from the passing and ball movement that got them a 22-point lead in the first place, trying to play slow and eat clock, falling back on Harden and Mitchell isolation.

For the game, Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29 points, and his playmaking and scoring helped the Cavaliers look dominant for the middle stretch of this game. Evan Mobley added 15 points and 14 rebounds, plus had three blocks, but shot 6-of-16 from the floor against the tall Knicks front line of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

Mikal Bridges had a strong game for the Knicks with 18 points, while OG Anunoby, Hart and Towns each had 13 (and Towns also had 13 rebounds).

There are things Cleveland can take away from this game. In the second and third quarters, they outscored the Knicks 67-46, shooting 53.3% overall and hitting 10-of-23 (43.5%) from 3. Mitchell led the way with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting in that stretch.

In that stretch, the Cavaliers got whatever they wanted on offense. Because the Knicks would double Mitchell or Harden, the Cavs’ stars would pass to the screener on the short roll, and then the ball would fly around and find open shooters or cutters. This was one key reason why the Cavaliers traded for Harden at the February deadline: his passing.

But Harden is a double-edged sword, and the Cavaliers trail 1-0 in this series because of it.

And the Knicks are full of confidence that they can repeat what worked so well at the end of the game.

