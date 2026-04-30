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Cameron McAdoo returns for Denver Supercross, Levi Kitchen also scheduled
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  • Dan Beaver
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Syndication: The Courier-Journal
The first Kentucky Derby since the death of trainer D. Wayne Lukas has a different vibe
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Katie Ledecky swims another historic 1500m freestyle time, extends 15-year win streak

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Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
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Look to Barnes to continue leveling up in playoffs

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NBA Playoff Highlights

Schroder, Mobley rally Cavaliers in 4th quarter for 125-120 win over Raptors to take 3-2 series lead

  
Published April 29, 2026 10:59 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Evan Mobley hit a pair of pivotal 3-pointers in the final period and finished with 23 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for a 125-120 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Cleveland leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is Friday night in Toronto.

James Harden scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 19 for the Cavaliers.

RJ Barrett led Toronto with 25 points while Ja’Kobe Walter added 20 and Jamal Shead had 18 off the bench. All-star forward Brandon Ingram left the game in the second quarter with right heel inflammation.

The Raptors led 74-67 at halftime and scored the first five points of the third quarter. The Cavaliers slowly rallied but trailed 103-100 going into the final 12 minutes.

Cleveland seized control by scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter. Jaylon Tyson hit a step-back 3-pointer to tie it at 103-all, and a 3 by Mobley gave the Cavaliers a 106-103 lead.

Toronto missed its first 11 shots and was 7 of 28 from the field in the fourth while Cleveland made 7 of its first 11 and was 9 of 19.

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