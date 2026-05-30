San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Score, highlights, stats, analysis from WCF Game 7

OKLAHOMA CITY — This series had to go seven games.

The heavyweight fight between the teams with the two best records in the NBA this season has been a back-and-forth affair — not all the games have been close (most haven’t been), but they have been hard-fought, intense, and full of tactics and drama. Game 7 — between the San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, led by two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous Alexander — will be no different. This is must-watch television.

“Who doesn’t want to play in a Game 7?” the Spurs’ Stephon Castle asked.

Game 7 tips off at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday night in OKC, and you can watch it on NBC or stream it on Peacock. Also, follow along here for all the latest updates, stats and analysis.

