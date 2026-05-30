San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Score, highlights, stats, analysis from WCF Game 7
This series just had to go seven games, didn’t it?
OKLAHOMA CITY — This series had to go seven games.
The heavyweight fight between the teams with the two best records in the NBA this season has been a back-and-forth affair — not all the games have been close (most haven’t been), but they have been hard-fought, intense, and full of tactics and drama. Game 7 — between the San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, led by two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous Alexander — will be no different. This is must-watch television.
“Who doesn’t want to play in a Game 7?” the Spurs’ Stephon Castle asked.
Game 7 tips off at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday night in OKC, and you can watch it on NBC or stream it on Peacock. Also, follow along here for all the latest updates, stats and analysis.
Being at home, Oklahoma City is a slight favorite in Game 7, as one might expect. Here are the odds for Game 7, via our partners at DraftKings:
Game Odds: Thunder -3.5
Moneyline: Thunder -145, Spurs +124
Over/Under: 212.5
Just a few notes on Game 7s.
• Home teams are 26-12 (.684) in conference finals Game 7s (excluding the bubble).
• Overall, home teams are 115-40 (74.2%) in Game 7s.
• The last time the teams with the best records in the NBA met in a Game 7 was 2002 in the Western Conference Finals, when the 58-win Lakers led by Shaq and Kobe beat the 61-win Kings.
• Oklahoma City won two Game 7s at home on its way to last year’s title (Denver and Indiana).
• If San Antonio wins Game 7, it would become the third road team to win a Game 7 in these playoffs (Cavaliers over Pistons, 76ers over Celtics), which would be a record for a single postseason.
• Oklahoma City is 4-1 in Game 7s historically (since relocating to OKC, we’re not counting the Seattle years or the loss in the bubble). All four of those wins are at home.