Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander score 22 as Thunder beat the Lakers to go up 2-0 lead in the West semis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Hurricanes beat the Flyers 4-1 in Game 3, take a 3-0 series lead
PGA: Truist Championship - First Round
Matt McCarty holds 1-shot lead at Quail Hollow as Rory McIlroy struggles to make birdies in return
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-West Regional-Texas at Purdue
March Madness tournaments will expand to 76 teams each starting next season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_legacy_260507_2.jpg
Which NBA player has changed legacy in postseason?
nbc_nba_enjoy_sasvmin_260507.jpg
Spurs get right against Timberwolves in Game 2
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpicks_260507.jpg
Will Harden ramp up his assets in Detroit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Hurricanes beat the Flyers 4-1 in Game 3, take a 3-0 series lead
PGA: Truist Championship - First Round
Matt McCarty holds 1-shot lead at Quail Hollow as Rory McIlroy struggles to make birdies in return
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-West Regional-Texas at Purdue
March Madness tournaments will expand to 76 teams each starting next season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_legacy_260507_2.jpg
Which NBA player has changed legacy in postseason?
nbc_nba_enjoy_sasvmin_260507.jpg
Spurs get right against Timberwolves in Game 2
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpicks_260507.jpg
Will Harden ramp up his assets in Detroit?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander score 22 as Thunder beat the Lakers to go up 2-0 lead in the West semis

  
Published May 8, 2026 12:43 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 22 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers 125-107 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Ajay Mitchell had 20 points and Jaren McCain added 18 for the defending champion Thunder, who improved to 6-0 in the playoffs. The Lakers will host Game 3 on Saturday.

The Lakers again were without scoring champion Luka Doncic, who is out indefinitely with a strained left hamstring. They also were missing forward Jarred Vanderbilt, the reserve forward who dislocated the pinkie finger on his right hand during the second quarter of Game 1. The Lakers also had three players finish with five fouls, limiting their aggressiveness late in the game.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who struggled with his shot in Game 1, scored 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting in Game 2. LeBron James, coming off a 27-point effort in Game 1, followed that up with 23.

With the Lakers up 63-61 early in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander got tied up with Reaves and was called for his fourth foul. Upon review, it was upgraded to a flagrant 1 for Gilgeous-Alexander’s follow through. Oklahoma City’s Alex Caruso was called for a technical foul as the situation was being sorted out.

Gilgeous-Alexander left the game with the Lakers up 65-61, but the Thunder rallied and took control without him. On a fast break, Holmgren found a trailing Jaylin Williams, who hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. His free throw put the Thunder up 85-74.

The Thunder outscored the Lakers 32-15 while Gilgeous-Alexander was out in the third quarter to take a 93-80 lead into the fourth. The Lakers cut Oklahoma City’s lead to five in the fourth quarter before the Thunder pulled away again.

Best of the NBA