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San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live updates: Scores, results, highlights for Game 2

Is it possible for Game 2 of this Western Conference Finals to live up to Game 1?

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Published May 20, 2026 06:30 PM EDT
Is Wembanyama the best player in the world?
Pierre Andresen and Kenny Beecham examine the Spurs’ Game 1 win and discuss how dominant Victor Wembanyama was in his performance.

Is it possible for Game 2 of this Western Conference Finals to live up to Game 1?

Game 1 was one of the best playoff games any of us have ever seen, a double OT thriller that also served as Victor Wembanyama’s coming out party — he looked like the best player in the world with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three blocks (and countless times Thunder players didn’t even try to shoot on him) and he scored nine points in the second overtime to seal the win.

That should have the Thunder desperate to even the series at home in Game 2 — they know if they drop the first two at home winning this series becomes a Mount Everest to climb.

You can catch all of the action tonight on NBC, with NBA Showtime at 8 p.m. ET and tip-off at 8:30 p.m., and you can stream all of it on Peacock.

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