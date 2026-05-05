Spark from Anthony Edwards off bench helps Timberwolves steal Game 1 on road from Spurs, 104-102

With two top-10 defenses facing off, points were always going to be hard to come by in a second-round series between Minnesota and San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama took that to another level — he had 12 blocks in Game 1, the most in a playoff game in 52 years.

Wembanyama rejects NBA Playoff-record 12 shots Victor Wembanyama hosts a record-breaking block party against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

All of which is why Anthony Edwards’ return from a bone bruise in his knee to play 25 minutes off the bench was so critical for Minnesota. His 18 points were a huge boost, as was the emotion of just having him back on the floor. Mike Conley also gave the Timberwolves a boost, shooting 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and Julius Randle did the same, scoring 21, including a clutch bucket in the final minute.

And yet, the Spurs had a good chance to win it. Julian Champagnie — who set a Spurs franchise record this season for made 3-pointers — got a quality look at the game-winner. It just didn’t fall.

JULIAN CHAMPAGNIE'S SHOT AT THE BUZZER RIMS OUT AND THE WOLVES TAKE GAME 1! pic.twitter.com/vwe3s3gUNq — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 5, 2026

Minnesota stole Game 1 on the road by the score of 104-102. Game 2 is in San Antonio on Wednesday.

This has the potential to be the best series of the second round, two very evenly matched teams.

Minnesota’s physical defense threw off Wembanyama (5-of-17 shooting) and De’Aaron Fox (5-of-14), who combined to score just 21 points.

“They did what they do, they’re physical, they guard the ball well,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of the Timberwolves defense.

What do the Spurs need to do to change that dynamic?

“Start by making some shots,” Wembanyama said bluntly.

HLs: Wolves take tightly contested Game 1 vs Spurs Despite Victor Wembanyama setting an NBA record of 12 blocks in the playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves showed enough grit in the final two minutes to take Game 1 of the West semis against the San Antonio Spurs.

Minnesota might be one of the all-time great flip-the-switch teams the league has seen, a group disinterested in the regular season but come the playoffs, they are a different team.

Having Edwards back helped with that — he was his vintage self, chirping at the Spurs bench after a made basket, then not long after begging coach Chris Finch to leave him in the game.

This game was close the entire way, neither team ever led by double digits.

The 45-45 score at the half and the fact that both teams shot less than 42% overall were signs of what a defensive series this is going to be. Or there was the fact that Wembanyama had seven blocks in the first half alone.

Minnesota got 16 points from Jaden McDaniels despite his spending much of the night in foul trouble. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 points as well, and Naz Reid had a dozen off the bench.

Rookie Dylan Harper was doing his thing getting downhill and led the Spurs with 18 points, while Stephon Castle and Champagnie each added 17 for the Spurs.

San Antonio shot just 10-of-36 (27.8%) from 3 for the game, expect that to improve, and the young Spurs to improve.

Just don’t expect a scoring explosion, it’s not going to be that kind of series.