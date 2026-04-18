Behind 30 from Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic triple-double, Nuggets take Game 1 from Timberwolves 116-105

Game 1 showed why this was the most anticipated first-round series. It was physical. It was intense. And these teams do not like each other, meeting in the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Minnesota showed resilience — a 21-8 run in the fourth quarter, capped off by an Ayo Dosunmu 3-pointer, made it a two-point game with 6:23 remaining.

Then Denver showed a closing kick — exactly what you expect of a former champion looking to add to its ring collection.

After that Dosunmu 3, Jokic scored 7 of his 25 on the night — to go with 13 rebounds and 11 assists — and he got some help from teammates.

Cam Johnson CLUTCH 🥶



Nuggets take an 11-pt lead with 53 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/Ey94Xp5SsS — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 18, 2026

Denver pulled away for the 116-105 win at home to take a 1-0 lead in the most anticipated series of the first round. Game 2 is Monday night at 10:30 ET on NBC and Peacock.

Jamal Murray led all scorers with 30 points, going 16-of-16 from the free throw line and carrying the offensive load in the first half. It is exactly what makes the Nuggets a title contender, the Jokic/Murray combination. Denver also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Aaron Gordon, who reminded anyone who forgot how critical he is to this team on both ends of the court.

The Nuggets’ defense, which was an unimpressive 21st in the league in the regular season, showed up on Saturday and held the Timberwolves to a 104 offensive rating (12 below its season average).

Anthony Edwards, coming off a knee issue that sidelined him at the end of the season, was clearly limited. He finished with 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting, with nine rebounds and seven assists, but he started the game 4-of-12 and was not moving well. At the same time, Julius Randle was off his game. Julius Randle started the game 3-of-11 and could not find his rhythm, finishing with 16 points (on 16 shot attempts). The best Minnesota player of the night was Rudy Gobert, who finished with 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and he did a respectable job on Jokic when the big men were matched up.

It was a fittingly even first half in a series that is expected to be close. Minnesota took the first quarter by 10 behind a strong first 12 minutes from Jaden McDaniels (10 points). Denver took the second quarter by 10 behind a big quarter from Jamal Murray, who scored 14 in the frame. It was a largely even half with Minnesota getting buckets in the paint (28 in the first 24 minutes) and Denver getting to the line 21 times, led by

Denver pulled away in the middle of the third with a 17-2 run, in part due to a four-minute drought by the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves were getting frustrated, as evidenced by Jaden McDaniels shoving Jokic in the back and picking up a technical for no good reason. By the end of a quarter in which the Timberwolves shot 6-of-24, they were lucky to be down only a dozen, 91-79, entering the fourth.

Minnesota instantly responded with a 17-6 run, and Rudy Gobert’s return was key. It was a game.

Until the Nuggets looked like champs again down the stretch.

