Larry O’Brien Trophy likeness, script logo back on court for NBA Finals

The Larry O’Brien Trophy image will be back on the court for the 2026 NBA Finals. So will the classic script logo.

It became a social media controversy during last year’s NBA Finals when there was no image of the NBA’s championship trophy on the court. The NBA has special courts made by all 30 teams for the NBA Cup to make them stand out, but here was the league’s biggest stage and the court itself looked like it would for a Tuesday night game in January. It sent the league scrambling during the Finals.

This year, the logo will be at center court for both teams.

The biggest stage in basketball 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VMaAEHR3LW — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2026

This is the first time the large trophy decal will be on the court since 2009. It went away because previously it had been applied as a sticker back in the day, and that sticker got slippery and endangered player safety. Now, it will be painted on the court (with a laminate over it), so there is no issue.