New York brings defense, physicality to Atlanta, wins Game 4 in a blowout to even series 2-2

New York played like a desperate team.

From the opening tip, the Knicks brought a physicality and intensity to Game 4 that they had been lacking all series — and the Hawks could not match it. New York played its best defense of the series, improved its player movement and, more importantly, showed much better intentionality in how it wanted to attack the Atlanta defense. On the other end of the court, Hawks players could not get to the rim, could not finish in transition, while the Knicks were in their element and found their groove.

It all started with the guy the Knicks most needed to have a big game, Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a 20-point triple-double.

Karl-Anthony Towns' triple-double leads New York to a game 4 victory! 🙌



20 PTS

10 REB

10 AST pic.twitter.com/UGhTUCybEq — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 26, 2026

The result was a blowout win for New York, with the game never in doubt from the middle of the third quarter on. A few minutes of garbage time made the final score 114-98, New York.

The series is now tied 2-2, with Game 5 back at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Highlights: Knicks lock down Hawks to even series The New York Knicks bounced back in a big way after back-to-back losses to the Hawks, stifling Atlanta on defense in Game 4 to even the first-round series.

Expect these Knicks to show up again at MSG. These were the Knicks we all remember from last year’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The question becomes, can the Hawks match it?

“Let’s go Knicks! Let’s go, Knicks!” chants rang out in the State Farm Arena as the Knicks took the lead in the first quarter and never surrendered it. It wasn’t just their stars carrying the team, the Knicks got fantastic play from OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, they combined for 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the first half. Anunoby went on to finish with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Everything seemed to go right for New York, there was even a Grand Theft Alvarado moment from Jose Alvarado.

Jose Alvarado with his SIGNATURE play on his former teammate CJ McCollum. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IoJSKPDvLx — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 26, 2026

Jalen Brunson left the game in the third quarter after tweaking his ankle, went back to the locker room and got it re-taped, then returned to the court. Late in the game, he banged knees with a Hawks player as well. He was a little slowed by all this and had just 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

CJ McCollum was the Hawk who handled the pressure best, and he finished the game with 17 points but was 0-of-4 from 3-point range.

Hawks not named McCollum shot just 37% through the first three quarters, and as a team Atlanta was just 7-of-31 (22.6%) with 17 turnovers in those three quarters. Plus, they had zero fast break points.

Quin Snyder and the Hawks can chalk this up to it being “one of those games” and point out that it’s now a best-of-three series. They are not wrong.

But when the Knicks bring this intensity again, will the Hawks be able to match it?

