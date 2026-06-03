New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from NBA Finals Game 1

SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to the most anticipated NBA Finals in recent memory, a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks are back on the NBA’s biggest stage for the first time that series 27 years ago, entering on an 11-game winning streak led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York has peaked at just the right time this postseason.

San Antonio is back in the NBA Finals for the first time since the Tim Duncan era and it is another franchise-changing big man — Victor Wembanyama — at the heart of everything. The Spurs are young, athletic, disciplined and well coached — everyone knew this team was on a trajectory towards being elite, but they got there faster than anyone expected.

It’s going to be a fascinating Game 1. Follow along here for all the latest, including updates from inside the Frost Bank Center.