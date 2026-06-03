New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from NBA Finals Game 1
It’s Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson and so much more.
SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to the most anticipated NBA Finals in recent memory, a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals.
The New York Knicks are back on the NBA’s biggest stage for the first time that series 27 years ago, entering on an 11-game winning streak led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York has peaked at just the right time this postseason.
San Antonio is back in the NBA Finals for the first time since the Tim Duncan era and it is another franchise-changing big man — Victor Wembanyama — at the heart of everything. The Spurs are young, athletic, disciplined and well coached — everyone knew this team was on a trajectory towards being elite, but they got there faster than anyone expected.
It’s going to be a fascinating Game 1. Follow along here for all the latest, including updates from inside the Frost Bank Center.
This is a huge relief for the Knicks and their fans.
Mitchell Robnison fractured his hand — early reports of it being a “pinky finger” felt like an agent’s spin — and had to have surgery to repair his fifth metacarpal bone (the long which connects the finger to the wrist). Usually, that means six weeks or more before a return to play, but Robinson practiced with the team on Tuesday and is reportedly set to play in Game 1.
New York needs his size and physicality in trying to defend Victor Wembanyama, plus Robinson is a force on the offensive glass and had 10 offensive rebounds in the Knicks’ NBA Cup win against the Spurs. If Robinson can give Mike Brown a solid 20 minutes, that will be a huge plus for New York.
New York’s and San Antonio’s paths to this rematch of the 1999 Finals could not be different.
New York stormed through the East on a historic run: 11 straight wins, sweeping both the 76ers and Cavaliers, with 10 of those wins by at least 11 points. New York has a +262 point differential during the streak, the largest in any 11-game span in NBA history, regular season or playoffs. The one time the Knicks were really pushed in this run was Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when New York came from 22 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta in overtime. As a team, the Knicks are shooting 40% from 3 in the playoffs and the hot shooting is led by Landry Shamet off the bench, who is 18-of-24 from beyond the arc in the last eight games.
San Antonio was pushed much harder. First by Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves (a series the Spurs won in six games), then by the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a bruising, high-level, physical and intense seven-game series. Victor Wembanyama carried the Spurs to a couple of wins in that series — Game 1 was a legendary effort with 41 points and 24 rebounds, with nine of those points in the second overtime.
However, in Game 7, it was a sign of the growth of the young Spurs that Wemby was good (22 points), but it was defense and a balanced attack — with six 3-pointers from Julian Champagnie — that got the win. The Spurs won Game 7 on the road against the defending champs and two-time MVP, which is a sign they have arrived.