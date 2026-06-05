New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from NBA Finals Game 2

Things flip fast in the NBA Finals.

The San Antonio Spurs came into the NBA Finals as the betting favorites, the 62-win champions of the West, with a superstar announcing himself in Victor Wembanyama, and they had just knocked off the defending champions. Then Game 1 happened. Jalen Brunson took over the fourth quarter and put up 30 points on the night. Karl-Anthony Towns was physical and threw Wembanyama out of his comfort zone, and the Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run to get the 105-95 New York win.

That makes this Game 2 a virtual must-win for San Antonio, which cannot drop its first two at home and expect to bounce back and win the series. Keep checking back here during Game 2 for updates on the score, plenty of analysis and highlights.