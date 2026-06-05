New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from NBA Finals Game 2
Game 2 at home is a virtual must-win for the Spurs after they dropped Game 1.
Things flip fast in the NBA Finals.
The San Antonio Spurs came into the NBA Finals as the betting favorites, the 62-win champions of the West, with a superstar announcing himself in Victor Wembanyama, and they had just knocked off the defending champions. Then Game 1 happened. Jalen Brunson took over the fourth quarter and put up 30 points on the night. Karl-Anthony Towns was physical and threw Wembanyama out of his comfort zone, and the Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run to get the 105-95 New York win.
That makes this Game 2 a virtual must-win for San Antonio, which cannot drop its first two at home and expect to bounce back and win the series. Keep checking back here during Game 2 for updates on the score, plenty of analysis and highlights.
Here are some quotes from the off day (where teams held film sessions but didn’t fully practice as the day was about recovery for everyone).
Victor Wembanyama: “Really, I think the reason we lost that game isn’t even technical. It’s not even technical, tactical. We need to approach the game with a better mental state. We just need to play our game. We just need to be normal. We don’t need to do anything incredible.”
What do you mean by “normal?”
“‘Normal’ means trusting each other, trusting the basketball gods, trusting the game plan, executing, and not relying on talent so much to make shots or to save the day. We’ve been playing a certain way all season. We’ve been successful this way. There’s no reason to change the day the Finals start.”
Karl-Anthony Towns: “I just want to impact winning. Whatever the team needs me to do to impact winning and to help us get over the hump and get that win on that night, I’m willing to do. Last night was a night where a lot of things happened. Jalen got hurt, changed my role. Jalen came back, I had to change my role again. Throughout the game you’re changing your role three, four times. But whatever my role is, I’ve got to be the best at it and impact winning. I thought last night I did a good job of whatever my role was called to be, and I wanted to be a star in that role.”
Mikal Bridges, on Knicks 12-game playoff win streak: “I think for us, the guys in the locker room, our coaching staff, everybody pretty much in our office, in our organization, I think we just got a lot of grit, a lot of mental toughness. The thing about us is we don’t really look at it as a win streak. I think we just take it one game at a time. For us, ever since the Playoffs started, just one game. It’s like our most important game is our next game... It’s always just 1-0 if you win. After that game goes, it’s back to 0-0.”
De’Aaron Fox: “We were up one with, I think, three minutes left. We weren’t able to score at the end of the game, and obviously ended up losing the game by 10. Throughout the course of the game, we were in the game, and we gave ourselves chances to win. We went on runs. We got bigger leads. We just have to figure out a way to sustain it. That’s keeping them off the glass, not giving up second-chance points. Last time we had the lead, we were up one, gave up an offensive rebound, [Brunson] hits a three and then we didn’t have a lead for the rest of the game.”
The bookmakers expect a bounce-back game from San Antonio — it’s a larger favorite in Game 2 than it was in Game 1. However, the series odds have now flipped, and the Knicks are the favorites. Here are the odds heading into Friday night from our partners at DraftKings.
Game 2 Odds:
San Antonio -225, New York +185
Spread: Spurs -6.5
Total: 217.5
Series Odds:
Knicks -140, Spurs +120
Just look at the stats and you might ask, “How did the Knicks win Game 1?” They only shot 41.5% on the night and 30.6% from 3-point range. Josh Hart scored just three points as a starter. They sent Victor Wembanyama to the free-throw line 13 times. Jalen Brunson tweaked his knee and ankle (going to the locker room at one point for evaluation) and was just playing through it.
This is what the Knicks have done all playoffs, and all season: They just find a way.
The foundation of this Knicks win was a physical defense that collapsed into the paint, bumped Wembanyama when he tried to roll to the rim, and bodied up anyone trying to drive. It threw the Spurs off their game, they stopped moving the ball and fell into too much isolation — particularly Wembanyama. The result was the Spurs shot just 36% on the night, with Wembanyama going 6-of-21 from the floor (and just 4-of-9 in the paint), plus the team shot 25.6% from 3-point range.
Still, this was a tied game with 7:38 remaining, but that’s when Jalen Brunson took over.
Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. The Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run, while the Spurs as a team really fell into hero-ball isolation and shot 6-of-21 for the quarter, including 2-of-10 from 3, with five turnovers.
Behind Brunson, the Knicks stole Game 1 on the road 105-95, and now look to take a commanding lead in Game 2.