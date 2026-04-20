Wembanyama puts up 35, Spurs pull away for comfortable 111-98 Game 1 win over Trail Blazers

Victor Wembanyama has played exactly one playoff game and he is already setting both NBA and San Antonio Spurs records.

Wembanyama scored 35 in his first playoff game, passing Tim Duncan for most points ever by a Spur in their playoff debut. He had 12 points in the first quarter and 21 in the half — the most points scored in the first half of a playoff debut since the league started tracking play-by-play data (1997). Wembanyama also was defensively dominant in the paint. He finished with the eighth-most points ever scored in a playoff debut.

Basically, just another game for the MVP finalist.

HLs: Wemby takes over in playoff debut vs Blazers Victor Wembanyama scored a Spurs record with 35 points in his playoff debut against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Spurs’ depth also was on display, such as some huge 3-pointers from Devin Vassell in the third quarter, which helped the Spurs pull away and not look back, picking up a 111-98 Game 1 win.

The Spurs lead the first-round series 1-0, with Game 2 on Tuesday night in San Antonio.

It was a solid all-around outing from the Spurs, who got 17 points each from Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, and that duo combined for 15 assists.

Highlights: Spurs take Game 1 over Trail Blazers Victor Wembanyama shined in his playoff debut for the Spurs, leading San Antonio to a defiant Game 1 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at home.

Portland had its moments and made runs, including cutting the San Antonio lead to two in the third quarter, before the Spurs turned on the jets. Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Scoot Henderson — selected just two spots back of Wembanyama — added 18 points in a quality game for him.