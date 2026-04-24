Barnes, Barrett each score 33 as Raptors beat Cavaliers 126-104 to cut series deficit to 2-1

TORONTO — Scottie Barnes set career playoff highs with 33 points and 11 assists, RJ Barrett added a career playoff-high 33 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Cleveland 126-104 on Thursday night, snapping a 12-game playoff losing streak against the Cavaliers.

Collin Murray-Boyles had 22 points, Jamison Battle scored all of his 14 points in the final quarter and Brandon Ingram added 12 as the Raptors cut Cleveland’s lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series to 2-1.

Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Toronto.

“We knew we needed everybody for this win and you’ve seen some big performances from everybody,” Barnes said. “It just goes to show how resilient, how bad we wanted it. We went out there and tried to do whatever it took.”

Barnes had five rebounds and shot 11 for 17, making 3 of 5 from distance and going 8 for 10 at the line. He had three fouls at halftime but didn’t pick up another the rest of the way.

“He did everything for us tonight,” Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic said.

Murray-Boyles is the first Raptors rookie to score 20 or more in a playoff game.

“He’s not afraid of the moment,” Barrett said.

Up 83-81 after three quarters, Toronto pulled away by shooting 8 for 9 from 3–point range in the fourth, outscoring Cleveland 43-23. Battle went 4 for 4 from long range in the final period.

Barrett finished 6 for 8 from distance.

The Cavaliers matched the NBA postseason record for consecutive victories against a single opponent by winning Game 2 on Monday but couldn’t extend that run in Toronto.

James Harden scored 18 points while Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Max Strus all had 15.

Harden shot 5 for 13, going 3 for 10 from long range.

“They did a heck of a job,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Toronto’s defense on Harden. “They made him work.”

Mitchell shot 7 for 16 and went 1 for 7 from distance, while Mobley shot 4 for 13 and missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

Jaylon Tyson scored 13 points and Jarrett Allen had 12.

Toronto scored 23 points off 22 Cleveland turnovers.

Cleveland’s streak of playoff wins against Toronto began in the 2016 Eastern Conference finals, when the Cavaliers won the final three games. Cleveland swept Toronto in the second round in both 2017 and 2018.

Cleveland also has 12-game postseason winning streaks against Detroit and Atlanta. The Los Angeles Lakers won 12 consecutive playoff games against Seattle from 1980 through 1989.

Toronto guard Immanuel Quickley (right hamstring) remained out.