MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
What is Pull Air%, and how can it help identify fantasy baseball hitters to target and avoid?
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 4 Iowa State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame
No. 1 Duke vs. NC State predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 2

Top Clips

nbc_pft_georgepickenscontract_260302.jpg
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?
nbc_pft_salarycapconvo_260302.jpg
NFL salary cap increases to $301.2 million
nbc_pft_jordyntyson_260302.jpg
Tyson puts up 26 reps on bench press at combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Federica Brignone ends Alpine skiing season early, goal accomplished

  
Published March 2, 2026 08:35 AM

Italian Federica Brignone has ended her Alpine skiing season before the last World Cup races after returning from breaking her left leg last April to win two Olympic gold medals.

“I think I’ve asked a lot of my body over these past months,” Brignone said, according to an International Ski and Snowboard Federation translation of an Italian ski federation press release. “From the very day I got injured, I dedicated myself entirely to the goal of competing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, achieving the double result of carrying the Italian flag and stepping onto the podium. I even managed to do it twice, and even to stand on the top step of the podium. I tried to continue the season, but now my body is making me pay the price. With the season nearing its end, I’m taking this opportunity to give myself a break and then continue my rehabilitation in the best possible way. It has obviously been pushed to the limit throughout this whole period in order to achieve the miracle we were able to accomplish.“

Brignone, 35, won the Olympic super-G and giant slalom, becoming the oldest Alpine skier to take Olympic gold.

She did so 10 months after sustaining multiple left leg fractures and a torn ACL in a giant slalom crash, which led to surgeries last April and in July.

She returned to skiing in November and to World Cup racing two weeks before the Olympics.

After the Games, she raced in World Cup super-Gs this past Saturday and Sunday, placing 15th and eighth in Andorra.

There are three more stops left this World Cup season -- two downhills and a super-G this weekend in Val di Fassa, Italy; a giant slalom and slalom in Are, Sweden and then the World Cup Finals (one race each of downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom) in Norway from March 21-25.

Mikaela Shiffrin leads the World Cup overall standings by 170 points, a significant margin as she aims to succeed Brignone as the World Cup overall champion and claim her sixth big crystal globe.

