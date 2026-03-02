Connor Rogers’ NFL Combine takeaways: Jeremiyah Love could go top five, Jets leaning Arvell Reese?

The Combine is the official kickoff to the NFL offseason. It brings front offices, coaching staffs, agents and media together in a congested area. Trades are ironed out, free agency rumors begin, and prospects fight for the spotlight through testing, interviews and medical checks. Whether it’s the convention center, a steakhouse or hotel bar, there is constant buzz.

I interviewed 46 draft prospects this week in Indianapolis, below are the highlights of what I learned.

The top of the draft

*With the Raiders expected to take Fernando Mendoza first overall, the drama in this draft starts with the Jets at the second overall pick. The first interesting clue from them was hiring Karl Dunbar to coach the defensive line, most likely hinting at an increase in 3-4 usage up front. Then at the NFL Combine, they traded pass rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Titans for defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, a clear scheme for scheme fit swap. It feels like the field has narrowed for this pick and I’d consider Ohio State’s Arvell Reese the favorite. David Bailey and Sonny styles will most likely be in the conversation as well.

*While Malik Willis has been tied to Miami’s new regime (that came over from Green Bay), Arizona has more cap flexibility to sign him as their starter. There was plenty of buzz in Indy connecting the two in upcoming free agency. The Cardinals are strong at pass catcher, but they might look to create a dynamic backfield this offseason. Speaking of that…

*Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love has been a popular name connected to the 7th-9th overall picks (Commanders, Saints, Chiefs). I’m not confident he makes it to that range anymore. The Titans and Giants have second-year quarterbacks that need help. As for Arizona, new head coach Mike LaFleur has worked with Kyle Shanahan, Mike McDaniel and Sean McVay for multiple seasons. He has seen firsthand how a run game (and utilizing running backs in the pass game) can be the engine to a team.

*If Love doesn’t make it to Tennessee’s pick or they pass on him, Robert Saleh always bangs the table for more pass rushers wherever he goes. Trading for Jermaine Johnson is a start, but this is a defense that runs on the front four getting home. At pick No. 4 the tier of players would be Reese, Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr. At the 35th overall pick that group could include Cashius Howell, R Mason Thomas, Gabe Jacas and Zion Young.

*If there is one team at the top of this draft that isn’t tying themselves in a knot over “positional value,” it’s John Harbaugh’s New York Giants. That means Love, Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs are frontrunners for the fifth overall pick. Retaining Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency will be very important for their offensive line and draft flexibility.

Skill talent

*At the NFL Combine, running back prospects typically bring up current stars (Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, etc.) as players they watch or try to emulate. However, Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson is a bit of an NFL historian. In our conversation , he highlighted Barry Sanders, Walter Payton, and LaDainian Tomlinson. Growing up a big Vikings fan just 10-15 minutes from their stadium, he also brought up Adrian Peterson and how special a homecoming would be after his formal meeting with the organization went well. Kevin O’Connell’s offense needs to add a running back in this draft, I’m just saying.

*As a draft analyst, pro player comparisons can take a while to really nail down. This doesn’t happen often, but Washington’s Jonah Coleman gave me one for himself that I will use for the rest of this process: Josh Jacobs. Both are compact, 220-pound runners (combine weight) that can run through defenders and help in the pass game. Thanks for the assist, Jonah.

*Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq lit up the track with a 4.39 40-yard dash at 241 pounds. Of course, the laser time goes in the history books, but I’ve been told one NFL team had him at a 4.32 while another had him at a 4.33. While all of the attention gets focused on his unique athleticism, the toughness and growth he showed as a blocker and high IQ in interviews sold evaluators even further. Sadiq had huge expectations coming into the Combine and it’s safe to say he exceeded them.

*Skyler Bell put on a show in the testing with a 4.4 forty, 41” vertical and 11’1” broad jump. That was just the icing on the cake for his week in Indy, where he is one the more impressive prospects you will come across in this draft from a mentality and preparation standpoint. The Bronx, NY native is finally getting the attention he deserves after a 101 catch, 13 touchdown season at UConn. He passed up lucrative NIL offers from bigger programs last offseason to build a legacy, a decision that looks like it will work out for his long-term benefit. Lastly, how about this combination for his favorite athletes : Steve Smith Sr. and Alex Ovechkin.

*I had to ask Alabama’s Germie Bernard where his gritty mindset at the wide receiver position came from and we had a laugh when he told us he initially played guard. He also spoke glowingly of his quarterback Ty Simpson, highlighting how grounded he stayed when adversity hit. Bernard’s 6.71 three-cone drill was one of the biggest standout testing times of the week in my opinion.

*Stanford’s Sam Roush has NFL bloodlines from his grandfather and uncles, but his mom (a college volleyball player) didn’t allow him to play football until high school. He played rugby leading up to that, but his development at tight end has accelerated. After his sophomore year at Stanford, his coaching staff sat him down with Pat Freiermuth film and said “this is what it needs to look like when you catch the ball.” With over 1,000 snaps in-line the last two seasons and the ability to rumble after the catch, he will be highly valued in this tight end class.

Offensive line

*Francis Mauigoa has had an incredible journey, leaving his American Samoa home for high school football in California. After returning home during covid, he went even further after, attending IMG Academy in Florida. That was a difficult, but massive decision for his family that eventually led to his excellent career at Miami.

NFL teams have brought up the tackle vs. guard debate around his future, which he gave the best possible response: “there are five opportunities to get on the field. I’m making sure I’m taking one of them. I don’t care if it’s guard, tackle or center. I want to be on the field.”

As for practicing against Rueben Bain Jr. over multiple years? He made a passionate statement of his teammate: ‘“Look at the film man…explosive, powerful and he can bend. That bending around the corner is very treacherous. I see that every time at practice…when I hear this stuff about arm length or whatever, just turn on the film. The film don’t lie.”

*Throughout the week, it was interesting to ask each guy what their game week routine was during the season. Out of almost fifty interviews, Penn State guard Vega Ioane was the only player that started his preparation right when he got home from the previous game. His attention to detail and obsession with football is on a pretty unique level, which isn’t surprising to learn considering what he has put on tape.

*Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor’s listed weight was 360 pounds, but he came into the combine at 352. It was easy to see in person that he had not only lost weight, but he’s begun to reshape his body. That was a huge box to check for NFL evaluators.

Defensive prospects

*Cornerback Colton Hood didn’t start for Colorado in 2024, then exploded with a great season for Tennessee in 2025. Two things helped make that happen, with the first being getting to practice against multiple NFL wide receivers in the Colorado program last year. The second is his extensive preparation .

Every Sunday he would get cut ups of the receivers for that week’s opponent, notably their releases against press man coverage. On Tuesdays he would watch their targeting tendencies for first and second downs. On Wednesdays he would do the same thing for third downs. Thursdays would be to study their red zone offense. After all of that, he would revisit releases, routes and tendencies on Fridays. It’s no surprise he looked calm, comfortable and locked in on game days.

*There haven’t been a ton of times over the years in these conversations a defensive player lights up about “stopping the run and two gapping ,” but that’s exactly what Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter did. One of his coaches nicknamed him The Fridge because “if people want to eat, they have to get through you.” NFL teams love knowing exactly what they are getting in a prospect and it’s clear what Hunter will bring to the table on day one.

*If you need consistent energy brought into your defensive line room, draft Georgia’s Christen Miller. He gave nonstop credit to Mykel Williams (2025 49ers first-round pick) for how he prepares and works. Being a team captain and graduating were huge reasons for him staying at Georgia this year, he’s positioned himself well for this draft.

*You can’t make a living betting on outliers, but the 5-9, 182-pound (with sub-30” arms) D’Angelo Ponds is going to be just fine in the NFL. As the moments got bigger for him throughout college (James Madison to a national title winning Indiana team), he got better. You couldn’t ask for a higher compete level and confidence. One interesting nugget from talking to him was when breaking down his teammates, he compared Omar Cooper Jr. to Davante Adams because of his release package.

*Illinois pass rusher Gabe Jacas is having a strong draft process after being a four-year college starter. He shined in Senior Bowl practices and told us how vital his wrestling background has been to his success in football. Two AFC teams highlighted him from the interview process as being a step above most from a maturity and work ethic standpoint. It wasn’t shocking to see him throw up 30 reps on the bench press considering his reputation in the weight room.