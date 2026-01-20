Mike McCarthy set for Wednesday interview with Steelers

There was word over the weekend that the Steelers were lining up an interview with Mike McCarthy for their head coaching job and it appears they’ve found a time to meet this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that McCarthy and the Steelers will meet on Wednesday. McCarthy was out of the league in 2025 after parting ways with the Cowboys at the end of the 2024 season.

McCarthy also interviewed with the Titans, but Tennessee is now working to finalize a deal with Robert Saleh to be their next head coach.

The Steelers have also interviewed Ejiro Evero, Jeff Hafley, Klay Kubiak, Jesse Minter, Nate Scheelhaase, Chris Shula, and Anthony Weaver. Hafley is out of the running after taking the Dolphins job, but they are expected to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores this week and Weaver is set for a second interview with the team.