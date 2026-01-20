Mike Macdonald: Kenneth Walker has gotten better throughout the season

The Seahawks had one of the top offenses in the league in the regular season and a double-barreled backfield played a big role in their success.

Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet ran for 1,757 yards and 16 touchdowns, which provided the 14-3 team with a strong complement to Sam Darnold’s 4,048 passing yards. That formula is going to have to be tweaked a bit against the Rams this week.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald announced that Charbonnet is out for the rest of the playoff run with a knee injury and that will put a heavier burden on Walker as the team tries to advance to the Super Bowl. On Monday, MacDonald said that the work Walker did to prepare for this season leaves him confident that he can do whatever’s asked of him the rest of the way.

“I know he was working through his foot at the beginning over the course of the offseason and that was frustrating for him because of the amount of work that he was putting in,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “And I think hopefully he realizes the dividends that that’s paid, that work that he’s put in to really get himself in a good spot up to this point, because what I’ve seen, I’ve seen a guy that’s, he’s gotten better throughout the season, so you can’t say that about all runners. And so that’s a tribute to him and how he’s taken care of his body.”

Walker’s 117 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers provides support for Macdonald’s view and he’ll get a chance to star again this Sunday.