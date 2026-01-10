Sean Payton expects Dre Greenlaw back for next week, has no comment on J.K. Dobbins

The Broncos earned the AFC’s lone bye week. Next weekend, they’ll have one key player back. As to the other, it’s TBD.

Asked by reporters on Friday whether he expects linebacker Dre Greenlaw to return for the playoffs, coach Sean Payton said this: “Yes, I think we see most everyone back.”

Greenlaw missed the last two games of the regular season with a hamstring injury.

The “most everyone” may not include running back J.K. Dobbins.

“No comments on him yet,” Payton said regarding Dobbins. “He’s getting close, but Dre is getting there.”

Dobbins suffered a foot injury during the Week 10 Thursday night game against the Raiders. He believed it happened on a hip-drop tackle, but no flag was thrown and no fine was levied.

In 10 games, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards, averaging five yards per carry. He was on pace for more than 1,300 yards for the season before landing in injured reserve.

Rookie RJ Harvey started most of the games during Dobbins’s absence. By Week 18, however, Jaleel McLaughlin had gotten the start for the game that clinched the top seed. Overall, however, Harvey has gotten the bulk of the snaps on offense with Dobbins out.

Harvey finished his rookie year with 540 rushing yards, averaging 3.7 per carry. McLaughlin gained 187 yards, with a 5.1-yard average. Harvey was much more involved in the passing game, with 47 catches for 356 yards. McLaughlin caught four passes for 27 yards.

Harvey scored 12 total touchdowns. McLaughlin scored one.

Dobbins, if healthy, is the most effective option. Still, the Broncos kept rolling without him. If he’s back, the chances of rolling to the Super Bowl will be enhanced.