nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers lead Bears 7-3 after one possession by each team

  
Published January 10, 2026 08:39 PM

The Bears went 59 yards in 15 plays on the opening drive, but they could not convert a third-and-5 from the Green Bay 9. They settled for a chip-shot, 27-yard field goal by Cairo Santos for a 3-0 lead on the 16th play.

Chicago used 7:58 off the clock.

The Bears’ 3-0 lead, though, only held up for 4:56. That’s how long it took Green Bay to drive 85 yards for a touchdown in only nine plays on its opening drive.

The Packers lead 7-3 with only 2:06 remaining in the first quarter.

Jordan Love, who has not played since Week 16, was sharp on the opening drive. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 52 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown to Christian Watson. Romeo Doubs had the big catch, with a 33-yarder on a third-and-1 play.

Caleb Williams was 4-of-7 for 35 yards on the Bears’ opening drive.