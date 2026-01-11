Packers lead Bears 7-3 after one possession by each team

The Bears went 59 yards in 15 plays on the opening drive, but they could not convert a third-and-5 from the Green Bay 9. They settled for a chip-shot, 27-yard field goal by Cairo Santos for a 3-0 lead on the 16th play.

Chicago used 7:58 off the clock.

The Bears’ 3-0 lead, though, only held up for 4:56. That’s how long it took Green Bay to drive 85 yards for a touchdown in only nine plays on its opening drive.

The Packers lead 7-3 with only 2:06 remaining in the first quarter.

Jordan Love, who has not played since Week 16, was sharp on the opening drive. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 52 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown to Christian Watson. Romeo Doubs had the big catch, with a 33-yarder on a third-and-1 play.

Caleb Williams was 4-of-7 for 35 yards on the Bears’ opening drive.