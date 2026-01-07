49ers TE George Kittle has limited practice

49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle) had a limited practice on Wednesday.

He played 40 of 42 snaps in the Week 18 loss to the Seahawks, making five catches for 29 yards, a week after missing the Week 17 game against the Bears.

In 11 games, he caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 49ers practiced without left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle). Williams has not practiced since his injury early in the Week 17 game, and Pearsall aggravated his PCL injury against the Bears.

Pearsall was limited in all three practices last week before missing the loss to the Seahawks.

Linebacker Dee Winters (ankle), defensive end Keion White (groin/hamstring) and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) also didn’t practice.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), linebacker Luke Gifford (quad) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) were limited.