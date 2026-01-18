The Ravens completed an interview with Joe Brady for their head coaching position on Sunday, the team announced.

The Bills’ offensive coordinator also has an interview with the Falcons on Sunday. Those are the first two reported interviews for Brady this cycle, though he interviewed with the Saints in 2024.

Brady joined the Bills as their quarterbacks coach in 2022 and moved up to the coordinator job after Ken Dorsey was fired during the 2023 season. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Panthers and was the passing game coordinator for LSU when the Tigers won the national title in the 2019 season.

He began his NFL career as an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2017-18.

So, Brady, 36, has worked with Drew Brees, Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater and Josh Allen in his career.