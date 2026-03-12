 Skip navigation
Dre Greenlaw will return to 49ers on one-year deal

  
Published March 12, 2026 04:13 PM

Dre Greenlaw is headed back to the Bay.

After being released by the Broncos this week, Greenlaw has agreed to return to the 49ers on a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The deal is reportedly worth $7.5 million.

Greenlaw, 28, was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft. He played his first six seasons with the 49ers, becoming a critical part of the club’s defense. He suffered a torn Achilles during Super Bowl LVIII — which San Francisco eventually lost to Kansas City in overtime — before coming back to play two games late in the season for the club in 2024.

After signing with the Broncos as a free agent last year, he played eight games with seven starts in 2025. He finished the year with 43 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits along with an interception, a forced fumble, and one sack.

Greenlaw has appeared in 72 career games with 63 starts, recording four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, and 20 tackles for loss.