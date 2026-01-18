Patriots get four interceptions off C.J. Stroud, lead 21-10 at halftime

The Patriots’ defense picked up four interceptions off of C.J. Stroud in the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the Texans, helping power New England to a 21-10 halftime lead.

Stroud’s interceptions came in all shapes and sizes, with Marcus Jones returning a particularly bad throw for a 26-yard pick-six early in the second quarter.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the Texans elected to put Davis Mills on the field at quarterback in the second half, as Stroud ended the first 30 minutes 10-of-26 for 124 yards with one touchdown and four picks.

Carlton Davis had two interceptions and Craig Woodson had the other off of Stroud.

On the other side, Drake Maye has been lucky that the Patriots recovered two of his three fumbles in the first half. Maye was strip-sacked twice — once in the first quarter and once late in the second quarter — with left tackle Will Campbell picking up the loose ball each time. But when Maye ran it up the middle on what appeared to be a broken play, the Texans were able to pick it up and get it in the end zone for their lone touchdown of the first half.

At that point, C.J. Stroud was able to hit Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown, which at the time gave Houston a 10-7 advantage.

Neither the Patriots nor the Texans were able to generate much offense. Houston had nine first downs and 132 total yards, going 4-of-9 on third down. But the club’s four turnovers were killer in the first half.

On the other side, New England has just six first downs, 134 yards, and is 1-of-8 on third down. Maye finished the first half 10-of-19 for 117 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Maye’s pick came on the last play of the half on a Hail Mary.

Houston will receive the second-half kickoff.