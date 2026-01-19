 Skip navigation
Dolphins announce interview with Joe Brady

  
Published January 18, 2026 08:35 PM

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady spent some time with another AFC East team a day after Buffalo’s season came to an end.

The Dolphins announced the completion of an interview with Brady for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday. The Ravens also interviewed Brady on Sunday.

Brady took over as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo when Ken Dorsey was fired during the 2023 season. The Bills finished sixth in points scored that season and posted second- and fourth-place finishes the last two years.

The Dolphins have also interviewed Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski has been hired by the Falcons while Hafley is set for a second interview with the team this week.