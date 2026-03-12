Bucs agree to terms with Al-Quadin Muhammad on a one-year deal

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad on a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Muhammad was in Tampa for a visit on Thursday.

He ranks 59th on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

Muhammad made a career-high 11 sacks, while playing a rotational role for the Lions during the 2025 season. Muhammad also had three sacks in nine games after joining the team in 2024.

Muhammad also played in 80 games for the Saints, Colts and Bears before landing with the Lions.

The Buccaneers lost defensive lineman Logan Hall to the Texans this week.