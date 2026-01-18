Joe Thuney will move to LT for the Bears vs. Rams

The Bears are starting Joe Thuney at left tackle against the Rams, according to a source. He replaces Ozzy Trapilo, who is out for the season with a patellar tendon injury.

Jordan McFadden will make his first start for the Bears, playing left guard.

The Chiefs moved Thuney to left tackle late last season, with his last start at the position coming in Super Bowl LIX.

Thuney will become the fourth starting left tackle for the Bears this season, following Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet and Trapilo, who made six starts at the position before his injury.

McFadden, a fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2023, has played only two snaps on offense this season after playing one snap on offense with the Chargers in 2024. He did make two starts and play 163 snaps of offense as a rookie.