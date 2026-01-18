Broncos sign quarterback Ben DiNucci to practice squad

A day after losing Bo Nix for the rest of the playoffs, the Broncos are bringing in another quarterback.

Ben DiNucci is signing with the Broncos’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.

DiNucci makes sense as an immediate addition because he can get up to speed quickly, having previously spent a year with the Broncos in 2023. DiNucci knows what Sean Payton expects of his quarterbacks, and Payton knows what he can expect of DiNucci.

Jarrett Stidham will start for the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game with Nix out. Sam Ehlinger will back Stidham up, and DiNucci is now No. 3.