 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos sign quarterback Ben DiNucci to practice squad

  
Published January 18, 2026 05:12 PM

A day after losing Bo Nix for the rest of the playoffs, the Broncos are bringing in another quarterback.

Ben DiNucci is signing with the Broncos’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.

DiNucci makes sense as an immediate addition because he can get up to speed quickly, having previously spent a year with the Broncos in 2023. DiNucci knows what Sean Payton expects of his quarterbacks, and Payton knows what he can expect of DiNucci.

Jarrett Stidham will start for the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game with Nix out. Sam Ehlinger will back Stidham up, and DiNucci is now No. 3.