Woody Marks questionable to return with shoulder injury

  
Published January 18, 2026 04:27 PM

The injuries are piling up for the Texans in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots, as New England has taken a 21-10 lead in the second quarter.

Houston running back Woody Marks is questionable to return with a shoulder injury suffered during the second quarter.

Marks has rushed for 7 yards on eight attempts, signifying the difficulty Houston has had trying to move the football.

He’s far from the only injury in the first half of this game. Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard had to exit the contest after going down midway through the second quarter.

Tight end Dalton Schultz has also been downgraded to out with his calf injury suffered in the first quarter.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable to return with an eye injury. Patriots safety Craig Woodson was questionable due to a concussion check, but has returned to the game.

New England has increased its lead with Drake Maye’s second touchdown of the first half. He hit Stefon Diggs over the middle for a 7-yard score to put the Patriots up 21-10 with 3:12 left in the second quarter.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. ET: Marks has returned to the game for Houston.