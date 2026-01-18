 Skip navigation
Rome Odunze, Jimmy Garoppolo active for Bears-Rams

  
Published January 18, 2026 05:15 PM

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze will be in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Odunze was listed as questionable to play due to the foot injury he’s been dealing with for over a month, but he avoided the inactive list for the divisional round of the playoffs. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is also active after being listed as questionable with a back injury.

On the Rams’ side, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is good to go after missing two days of practice because of his own back issue. Garoppolo will back up Matthew Stafford.

Tackle Braxton Jones, defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, cornerback Nick McCloud, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, wide reciever Jahdae Walker, and quarterback Case Keenum are inactive for the Bears. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell, running back Jarquez Hunter, cornerback Derion Kendrick, safety Tanner Ingle, tight end Nick Vannett, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, and quarterback Stetson Bennett are out for the Rams.