Jordan Love: I’ve been “locked in,” not worried about being rusty

Packers quarterback Jordan Love hasn’t played since the first half of Week 16, but he isn’t concerned about any negative impact from his layoff.

Love suffered a concussion against the Bears, but he has been able to practice on at least a limited basis since the injury. He cleared the concussion protocol last week and dressed as the backup quarterback, which he said contributes to feeling like he hasn’t been out of the lineup long enough to develop any rust.

“No, it doesn’t really,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think still just practicing all week, staying locked in. Obviously suited up last week, was ready to go. But yeah, you know, it’s been a couple weeks, but no it doesn’t feel like that, just staying with it in practice.”

The Packers rested a number of other key players in Week 18 and the hope is that the time off will result in a different outcome than the overtime loss they suffered in that Week 16 visit to Chicago.