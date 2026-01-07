 Skip navigation
Bears WR Rome Odunze expects to play Saturday

  
Published January 7, 2026 06:57 PM

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze missed the final five regular-season games with a foot injury.

But he expects to return for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Packers.

I’m planning on playing,” Odunze said, via Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press. “But I’ve been planning on playing for weeks.”

Odunze was limited in Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions.

He initially injured his foot in October but tried to play through it before sitting him after the win over the Eagles on Nov. 28.

In 12 games, Odunze has 44 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

“I can definitely provide an asset to this offense,” Odunze said. “It’s tough being out for five weeks and having to be on the sideline and have all that happen and go through that, the ups and downs of the season and not being able to contribute. As long as I have the option to be out there and contribute, I’m going to give it my all. I believe I can make a difference.”