Reports: Falcons request G.M. interviews with Ian Cunningham, James Liipfert, Josh Williams

  
Published January 21, 2026 10:54 AM

With a president of football and head coach in place, the Falcons are moving on to General Manager interviews.

According to multiple reports, Atlanta has put in requests to interview Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, Texans assistant G.M. James Liipfert, and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

The Falcons previously interviewed Cunningham for the club’s president of football role, that ultimately went the franchise’s former quarterback, Matt Ryan.

Notably, Ryan is reportedly the primary football decision-maker, which means that teams may block interview requests for G.M.

That could be an impediment as Atlanta’s search continues for a new General Manager.

The Falcons have also put in a request to interview Steelers assistant General Manager Andy Weidl for the role.