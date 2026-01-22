Falcons request GM interview with Joe Douglas

With Matt Ryan installed as president of football and Kevin Stefanski at head coach, the Falcons have moved on to their search for a new General Manager.

That process includes a candidate who has held the job for another team in the past. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that they have requested an interview with Eagles senior personnel director/advisor to the GM Joe Douglas.

Douglas joined the Eagles last year and was fired as the Jets’ GM during the 2024 season. Douglas had been in that job since 2019 and he also worked for the Eagles before getting the job with the Jets.

The Falcons interviewed Texans assistant GM James Liipfert for the job on Thursday.