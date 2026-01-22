 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons request GM interview with Joe Douglas

  
Published January 22, 2026 04:49 PM

With Matt Ryan installed as president of football and Kevin Stefanski at head coach, the Falcons have moved on to their search for a new General Manager.

That process includes a candidate who has held the job for another team in the past. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that they have requested an interview with Eagles senior personnel director/advisor to the GM Joe Douglas.

Douglas joined the Eagles last year and was fired as the Jets’ GM during the 2024 season. Douglas had been in that job since 2019 and he also worked for the Eagles before getting the job with the Jets.

The Falcons interviewed Texans assistant GM James Liipfert for the job on Thursday.