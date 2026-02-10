Police report: Keion White was shot following argument with rapper Lil Baby

More details are emerging regarding the Monday shooting of 49ers defensive lineman Keion White. And those details involve Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby.

Via Jonah Owen Lamb of the San Francisco Standard, the incident occurred at Dahlia’s, a bar and nightclub on Mission Street in San Francisco. White had a private party in the downstairs area of the facility.

Per the police report, Lil Baby (whose real name is Dominique Jones) and his entourage tried to enter White’s private event. At that point, White and Lil Baby got into an argument.

A witness told police that he went upstairs to get assistance from management in an effort to defuse the situation. At that point, the witness heard two gunshots. When he returned to the downstairs event, White had been shot in the left leg.

Police found a 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber shell casing near the scene of the shooting.

White reportedly was uncooperative when asked who had shot him. No suspect has been named.

Initial reports inidicated that White was not believed to be involved in the altercation that resulted in the shooting. That obviously conflicts with the contents of the police report.

And then there’s this memorable quote from the officer who prepared the police report: “As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor. Some of the females were topless and appeared to have been adult entertainers.”

Whether an arrest is made remains to be seen. If White, who presumably knows something about the shooting, refuses to talk, it becomes more difficult to crack the case.

White was shot in the ankle and underwent successful surgery on Monday. The 49ers have not commented on his timetable for returning to practice. The offseason program opens in April.