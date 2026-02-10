 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Police report: Keion White was shot following argument with rapper Lil Baby

  
Published February 10, 2026 10:44 AM

More details are emerging regarding the Monday shooting of 49ers defensive lineman Keion White. And those details involve Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby.

Via Jonah Owen Lamb of the San Francisco Standard, the incident occurred at Dahlia’s, a bar and nightclub on Mission Street in San Francisco. White had a private party in the downstairs area of the facility.

Per the police report, Lil Baby (whose real name is Dominique Jones) and his entourage tried to enter White’s private event. At that point, White and Lil Baby got into an argument.

A witness told police that he went upstairs to get assistance from management in an effort to defuse the situation. At that point, the witness heard two gunshots. When he returned to the downstairs event, White had been shot in the left leg.

Police found a 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber shell casing near the scene of the shooting.

White reportedly was uncooperative when asked who had shot him. No suspect has been named.

Initial reports inidicated that White was not believed to be involved in the altercation that resulted in the shooting. That obviously conflicts with the contents of the police report.

And then there’s this memorable quote from the officer who prepared the police report: “As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor. Some of the females were topless and appeared to have been adult entertainers.”

Whether an arrest is made remains to be seen. If White, who presumably knows something about the shooting, refuses to talk, it becomes more difficult to crack the case.

White was shot in the ankle and underwent successful surgery on Monday. The 49ers have not commented on his timetable for returning to practice. The offseason program opens in April.