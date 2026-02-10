Will Campbell speaks to media, says he tore ligament in his knee during season

Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since his poor performance in his team’s Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Campbell declined requests to speak to reporters after allowing 14 pressures — the most in any game during the 2025 regular season or postseason — during the 29-13 loss. Campbell apologized for his silence and said he felt too emotional to discuss the game at that point.

Campbell also said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, that he tore a ligament in his knee during the regular season. Campbell spent the final four weeks of the regular season on injured reserve with a knee injury before returning to the lineup during the postseason.

The nature of the injury meant that Campbell wasn’t 100 percent during the playoff run, but said it was not an excuse for the way he played. Given how much he struggled before the Super Bowl outing, it didn’t help his chances of holding up against opposing pass rushers and returning to full health should help his chances of improving as he moves into his second NFL campaign.

That improvement will be significant for the Patriots as they made Campbell the fourth overall pick last April and need to be sure that he can protect Drake Maye at a high level if he’s going to be the long-term answer at a key spot for New England.