Drake Maye says he doesn’t need offseason shoulder surgery

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was dealing with a right shoulder issue for the Super Bowl, having revealed he received a painkilling injection in it for the game.

But this is apparently not an issue that will linger for much longer.

Via multiple reporters, Maye said in his Tuesday morning press conference that he does not need offseason surgery and that his shoulder should heal with rest.

Much like the rest of the Patriots, Maye struggled for the vast majority of the loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. But he finished the contest 27-of-43 for 295 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. He was also New England’s leading rusher with 37 yards on five attempts.

We’ll never know how much Maye’s shoulder did or did not affect him on Sunday. But given the Patriots’ general performance, it likely did not affect the final result.