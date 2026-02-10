Giants to interview Brian Callahan for QB coach

The Giants hired Matt Nagy as their offensive coordinator and another former NFL head coach is in the mix to be their quarterback coach.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants will interview Brian Callahan for that position on John Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

Callahan was fired by the Titans six games into the 2025 season. That was his second season as the head coach in Tennessee and he went 4-19 before being dismissed.

Prior to being hired by the Titans, Callahan spent five seasons as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator. He was the quarterback coach for the Raiders and Lions before landing that position and will have a role in helping to develop 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart if he lands the role with the Giants.