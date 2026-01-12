Several teams request interviews with Rams DC Chris Shula

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is a popular name in this year’s head coaching searches.

The Dolphins and Titans requested interviews with Shula ahead of Sunday’s win over the Panthers and they got some company over the weekend. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals, Giants and Raiders also want to speak with Shula about their vacancies.

Shula was a college teammate of Rams head coach Sean McVay and has been on the Rams’ staff since McVay joined the team in 2017. He’s also the grandson of Don Shula, which adds some intrigue to Miami’s request to speak to him.

Shula will be able to interview virtually with teams this week and he won’t be the only Rams assistant balancing the interview circuit with preparing to face the Bears. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has heard from the Cardinals and Raiders while pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase is on the list for the Browns, Raiders and Ravens.