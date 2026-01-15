Falcons complete interview with Jeff Hafley

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is a popular name in this year’s head coaching cycle and he finished an interview with a team on Thursday.

The Falcons announced the completion of an interview with Hafley. Hafley has already interviewed with the Dolphins and Titans and the Raiders, Cardinals and Steelers have also expressed interest in him.

Hafley has spent the last two years with the Packers and the team finished sixth and 11th in points allowed during his time on the staff. He was the head coach at Boston College before going to Green Bay and Falcons president of football Matt Ryan is an alum of the school.

The Falcons have also interviewed former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.