Athletics GM: We’re always open to Kyler Murray exploring a return to baseball

Kyler Murray was the ninth overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft in 2018, signed a contract with the Athletics that year, and planned to pursue a professional baseball career after one final season of college football. Then Murray won the Heisman Trophy in his final season, was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and decided to pursue football instead.

Now Murray has been told the Cardinals plan to cut him, and the Athletics have let him know he’d be welcome to play baseball again.

“Kyler is an elite NFL quarterback and I’m sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” Athletics General Manager David Forst told MLB.com. “That said, he and his baseball representatives know that we’re always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A’s if that time ever comes.”

It’s unlikely that Murray will change sports at age 28, but he’s talented enough that if he wanted to do it, there’s a real chance he could make the major leagues. And he’s already got a team that would love to see him give it a try.