Falcons plan to release Darnell Mooney

  
Published March 5, 2026 07:06 AM

Veteran wide receiver Darnell Mooney is reportedly set to join the list of free agents around the league.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are planning to release Mooney. With a few days to go before the start of the new league year, the Falcons may try to see if a team is willing to trade for Mooney before they make anything official with his release.

Mooney is set to have a cap number of $18.42 million for the coming season, which won’t help the chances of generating any trade interest. The Falcons would eat $11 million of that as dead money unless they designate Mooney as a post-June 1 cut. Doing so would clear nearly $12 million of cap space, but the Falcons would not immediately be able to take advantage of that savings.

Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards in his first year with the Falcons, but slipped to 32 catches for 443 yards during the 2025 season.