Browns OC Travis Switzer: Deshaun Watson has to be part of equation in QB competition

Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer isn’t sharing any hints about who the team’s quarterback will be come September, but he said on Wednesday that it will be just fine with him if it is one of the options already on the roster.

Switzer told reporters that “you don’t take a job if you’re not excited about quarterbacks that are in the building” before moving on to discuss those quarterbacks. The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last year and both of them started games with Sanders closing out the year with the job. The Browns also have Deshaun Watson heading into the final year of his contract after missing all of last year due to Achilles tears.

Watson’s injury and lack of success throughout his time in Cleveland has led some to believe that the team would prefer to move in a different direction, but Switzer said his overall history means that he will be in the picture.

“We’re excited about Dillon,” Switzer said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “We’re excited about Deshaun. Anytime you have a guy who has had the success that he’s had, he’s got to be part of the equation as far as when we talk about competing for that job. And then Shedeur, what he was able to show last year. He’s still young. He has a lot of growth that he can still achieve, especially year one to year two, he only started what, six, seven games last year. So yeah, I think there’s a lot to be excited about in that room.”

Switzer said that there is no current timeline regarding when the Browns will make a decision about their starter and that he believes “players win spots and they have a way of kind of working themselves out.” They have not worked themselves out in a positive way all that often for the Browns in the past, but Switzer and new head coach Todd Monken will be trying to change that history.