nbc_pft_jesseminterravens_260123.jpg
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260121.jpg
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers' Minter as next head coach

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Falcons set for four General Manager interviews on Friday

  
Published January 23, 2026 08:35 AM

The Falcons’ search for a new General Manager is set to take several steps forward on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team will hold four interviews with candidates for the position. Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas, and Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway will all be meeting with the team.

Cunningham and Williams interviewed with the team for their president of football job before Matt Ryan was hired earlier this month.

The Falcons interviewed Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl and Texans assistant GM James Liipfert on Thursday. There have not been any reports of other candidates in the mix, so the team’s hire may be coming soon.