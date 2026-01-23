Falcons set for four General Manager interviews on Friday

The Falcons’ search for a new General Manager is set to take several steps forward on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team will hold four interviews with candidates for the position. Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas, and Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway will all be meeting with the team.

Cunningham and Williams interviewed with the team for their president of football job before Matt Ryan was hired earlier this month.

The Falcons interviewed Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl and Texans assistant GM James Liipfert on Thursday. There have not been any reports of other candidates in the mix, so the team’s hire may be coming soon.