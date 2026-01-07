Giants complete interview with Mike Kafka

The Giants have completed their interview with interim head coach Mike Kafka for the permanent head coaching job, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Kafka was 2-5 after Brian Daboll’s firing this season.

The Giants hired him as offensive coordinator in 2022, and he added the title of assistant head coach in 2024.

He began his coaching career with the Chiefs in 2017 after his playing career ended in 2015. Kafka was quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in Kansas City in 2020-21.

The Giants also will interview former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. They are also expected to have interest in former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.